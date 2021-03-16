Elliot Page Opens Up About Coming Out As Transgender: ‘I Want To Live And Be Who I Am’

Elliot Page is opening up about how it felt to come out as transgender last year.

In December, the Oscar-nominated actor and star of “Juno” and “X-Men: Days of Future Past” wrote on Twitter, “Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.”

In his first interview since coming out, Elliot is getting candid about his experience. He told Time magazine that the pandemic helped him to reflect on who he was, saying, “I had a lot of time on my own to really focus on things that I think, in so many ways, unconsciously, I was avoiding. I was finally able to embrace being transgender and letting myself fully become who I am.”

Elliot also shared how he predicted the world would react when he announced the news, adding, “What I was anticipating was a lot of support and love and a massive amount of hatred and transphobia. That’s essentially what happened.”

Page also revealed that his mother, the daughter of a minister, has been supportive of him, saying, “She wants me to be who I am and supports me fully. It is a testament to how people really change.”

Elliot says he’s committed to fighting for the transgender community, adding, “My privilege has allowed me to have resources to get through and to be where I am today, and of course I want to use that privilege and platform to help in the ways I can.”

The “Umbrella Academy” star hopes the world can become more inclusive and accepting, saying, “We know who we are. People cling to these firm ideas [about gender] because it makes people feel safe. But if we could just celebrate all the wonderful complexities of people, the world would be such a better place.”

— by Katcy Stephan