Elliot Page Files For Divorce From Wife Emma Portner (Reports)

Elliot Page has reportedly filed for divorce from his wife of three years, dancer Emma Portner.

According to TMZ, Elliot filed the documents in Manhattan. They both announced their surprise marriage on Instagram in January 2018, with Elliot writing at the time, “Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife.”

The split comes almost two months after Elliot announced that he is transgender. “Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot,” he wrote on Twitter. “I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.”

“I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self,” the “Umbrella Academy” star continued.

Emma publicly supported Elliot on her Instagram, writing, “I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.”