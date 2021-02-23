Ellie Goulding Reveals She’s 30 Weeks Pregnant With First Child

Surprise! Ellie Goulding is pregnant!

The “Love Me Like You Do” singer shared the exciting news in Vogue, saying, “Becoming pregnant kind of made me feel human. I want a better word than womanly, [but]—I have curves I’ve never had before. I’m enjoying it. My husband’s enjoying it.”

The 34-year-old star also revealed that she’s 30 weeks along, and that changes happened “really quickly,” saying, “You’re still eating the same, looking the same, for a while I was probably in denial. I was in such a good streak of fitness.”

“I actually went from being smug about how healthy my salads were and my breakfasts and eating nuts and seeds, and then all I wanted was McDonalds,” she continued. “And I was kind of terrified, I suddenly wanted all of the bad things! Whatever this baby did when it took over my body was like, ‘Hell no—I do not want broccoli, spinach, collards! I just wanted sugar and carbs.’”

Ellie says being pregnant has led to a lot of self-reflection on her part, adding, “The sickness and tiredness was nothing I’d ever experienced before. I feel like it’s a taboo to talk about pregnancy as being challenging. It’s not always serene and like you’re not always glowing. I’m not saying that every second of this pregnancy has been miserable. It’s not always going to be easy. [But,] I have a newfound respect for any woman who has children.”

Ellie tied the knot with hubby Caspar Jopling at a star-studded wedding in August 2019. Princess Eugenie introduced Ellie to the art dealer and she was there to share in the special day along with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

The singer says being a mom won’t keep her from dedicating herself to her music, saying, “I’m excited to be a mother—but also I want to make sure that I continue to work. I can’t wait to go back on tour. I’ve been in the studio most days, [and] I’m excited for the challenge. It will be a totally new experience.”

— by Katcy Stephan