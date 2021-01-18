Dwyane Wade Poses Nude Behind Gabrielle Union For His Birthday & His Son Reacts With Vomit Emoji!

Dwyane Wade has no problem ringing in his birthday in his birthday suit!

The former NBA baller kicked off his 39th birthday celebrations by hinting at some birthday activities with his wife, Gabrielle Union – and they were a little NSFW. In a picture posted to his Instagram account, Dwayne appeared to be totally nude while he and his wife were in the bathroom. She was clad in a bathrobe.

“Birthday behavior‼️39 is already looking up 👀 🖤🖤🖤👑3️⃣, “ Dwyane captioned the photo.

It’s not secret – Dwyane and Gabi are one of the hottest couples in Hollywood, and the sexy snap definitely didn’t go unnoticed.

“This isn’t what i wanted to wake up to 🤢,” Dwayne’s 18-year-old son, Zaire, wrote in the comments.

Meanwhile, others were totally digging the post.

Dwayne’s daughter, Zaya, wrote, “Ayooooo chill, I just got on😵😵😵😔😪.”

Detroit Pistons baller, Delon Wright, wrote, “TMI” with a ton of laughing emojis. Clearly everyone can appreciate Dwyane’s sense of humor.

The birthday also included a special tribute post from Gabrielle, herself. She captioned her Instagram video, “Happy Birthday baby 🖤 You make every day beautiful and fun and the way you protect our peace makes me swoon. I love loving you. 39 🔥🔥🖤🖤😜😜.”

Gabrielle also surprised Dwyane earlier this week with a vintage car! Talk about a fun way to ring in another trip around the sun.