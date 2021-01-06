‘DWTS’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Shows Off Toned Body 2 Months After Giving Birth

“Dancing With The Stars” pro Lindsay Arnold is showing off her toned body just two months after giving birth!

Lindsay and her husband, Samuel Cusick, announced the happy news of the arrival of their daughter in November with an Instagram snap from the delivery room, where Lindsay appeared to have undergone a C-section.

“The most beautiful surprise on this very special day 💕💕 Baby Girl and mama are healthy and well 💕 more details to come but wanted to share this first pic of our little family 💕,” Lindsay wrote alongside the photo.

Two days after her tiny dancer’s arrival, Lindsay shared an emotional update, revealing the baby’s name, Sage Jill Cusick, along with her birth story.

“Baby girl was still breech and I was progressing very fast so we prepped right away for C-section delivery,” she wrote. “I am so grateful for the incredible team of nurses and doctors who delivered our baby girl to us safe and sound. We could not be more in love with her and feel blessed beyond words to be her parents.”

And it looks like mommy and daughter are doing better than ever too! In a sweet update on Wednesday, the dancer stunned in a tiny black bikini on the beach. “Vacation time,” she wrote. “Instagram husband/dad of the year goes to Sam who is mine and Sage’s personal photographer for this trip.”

Lindsay also took a moment to gush over hubby Samuel, whom she wed in 2015. She shared a sweet selfie, writing, “My Best Friend. I truly think that is the key to a happy and successful marriage.. on top of everything else your spouse should be your best friend. I am so grateful for our friendship these past couple months with a newborn.”

“It has helped us laugh off the tired cranky moments (from me) hahaha and have patience with each other while going through the (sometimes hard) firsts that come with being new parents,” Lindsay continued. “And it has brought us the most incredible joy being able to experience the special gift of parenthood together. This guy is my official bestie and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”