Dustin Diamond Of ‘Saved By The Bell’ Hospitalized With Mystery Illness

“Saved By The Bell” alum Dustin Diamond has been hospitalized in Florida, TMZ reports.

The 44-year-old star sought medical attention after experiencing “pain all over his body and a general sense of unease,” his team tells the outlet.

Per the source, his medical team is conducting a biopsy out of concern that it may be cancer, as Dustin reportedly lost his mother to breast cancer.

In a phone call with NBC News, a spokesperson for Dustin said, “It’s serious, but we don’t know how serious yet. He’s going for testing. He hasn’t been feeling well. He’s at an undisclosed hospital in Florida. We are hoping for a speedy recovery.”

Dustin has faced some legal troubles in recent years—he was convicted in Wisconsin in 2015 on charges stemming from a bar room brawl the previous year. After serving time for disorderly conduct and concealed-weapon convictions, he was jailed again for violating his probation in 2016.

Dustin isn’t a part of the recent “Saved By The Bell” reboot on Peacock, but he’s made appearances on reality TV shows like “Celebrity Fit Club” and “Celebrity Big Brother.”