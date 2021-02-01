Dustin Diamond Of ‘Saved By The Bell’ Dead At 44

Dustin Diamond of “Saved By The Bell” has passed away at age 44 following a battle with stage 4 cancer.

Spokesperson Roger Paul confirmed the sad news in a statement to NBC News, saying, “Dustin died Monday morning. His condition had greatly declined since last week, and he was taken off of breathing machines in an attempt to get him to hospice care. There were two people very close to him by his side when he passed away.”

He continued, “We are saddened to confirm of Dustin Diamond’s passing on Monday, February 1st, 2021 due to carcinoma. He was diagnosed with this brutal, relentless form of malignant cancer only three weeks ago. In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution. Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful.

On January 12, the actor was hospitalized in Florida, seeking medical attention after experiencing “pain all over his body and a general sense of unease,” his team told TMZ.

A spokesperson later confirmed to NBC News that Dustin had been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. In a statement on Facebook, his team wrote, “At this time, we can confirm Dustin does have cancer. [He] will disclose more information once it is available and a plan moving forward is made… We ask that everyone respect Dustin’s privacy during this difficult time. All positivity and prayers are appreciated.”

Dustin wasn’t a part of the recent “Saved By The Bell” reboot on Peacock, but he made appearances on reality TV shows like “Celebrity Fit Club” and “Celebrity Big Brother.”

May he rest in peace.

— by Katcy Stephan