Dustin Diamond Dead At 44: Mario Lopez & More ‘Saved By The Bell’ Co-Stars Mourn His Loss

Dustin Diamond’s “Saved By The Bell” family is mourning his death following a battle with Stage IV cancer.

The 44-year-old actor, who portrayed Samuel “Screech” Powers on the hit sitcom, passed away on Feb. 1, his spokesperson, Roger Paul, confirmed in a statement to NBC News. His death came just three weeks after he was diagnosed with carcinoma.

“In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution. Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful,” Paul’s statement read in part.

Shortly after news of Dustin’s passing broke, his former co-stars took to social media to mourn his loss.

Mario Lopez shared a photo of the two of them together and wrote, “Dustin, you will be missed my man. The fragility of this life is something never to be taken for granted. Prayers for your family will continue on…”

Mark-Paul Gosselaar shared his own tribute to Dustin on Twitter. “Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dustin Diamond, a true comedic genius,” he wrote. “My sincere condolences to his family and friends. Looking back at our time working together, I will miss those raw, brilliant sparks that only he was able to produce. A pie in your face, my comrade.

Tiffani Thiessen wrote in a post of her own, “I am deeply saddened by I the news of my old co-star @realdustindiamond passing. Life is extremely fragile and it’s something we should never take for granted. God speed Dustin.”

See more tributes to Dustin below:

Dustin Diamond you really were a diamond who gave the world one of the most lovable tv characters .. thank you for making my childhood a little more funnier.. rest now. Condolences to his family. — Loni Love (@LoniLove) February 1, 2021

RIP #Screech @dustindiamond I will miss your random texts/videos of the most hilarious jokes and your absolute love for all things music. Sad that we never got to jam together. Hope you get to keep playing music up in Heaven. — Cyrus Bolooki (@cyrusbolooki) February 1, 2021

Damn Man, Rest In Paradise Dustin “Screech” Diamond 🕊 pic.twitter.com/XPn1vwTxt3 — DJ First Class™ 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) February 1, 2021