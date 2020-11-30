‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Bella Robertson Engaged to Boyfriend Jacob Mayo

The “Duck Dynasty” family keeps growing!

Bella Robertson, daughter of Willie and Korie Robertson just got engaged to boyfriend Jacob Mayo after 6 months of dating.

The 18-year-old shared the news on Instagram over the weekend with a sweet photo of the couple, writing, “i was thankful for you yesterday, i am thankful for you today, and now i get to be thankful for you for the rest of my life! i am blown away by Gods goodness and grace. @jacobdmayo lets get married!! i love you forever,” she wrote.

Jacob shared photos of his sweet proposal that appeared to be in a barn surrounded by candles, photos of the couple and rose petals.

“Engaged! Bella is many things to me. She is my best friend. She is the person I can lean on in any problem with no judgment. But with the honest truth when I’m acting out,” he wrote on Instagram. “She loves Jesus. She holds me to a higher standard that she doesn’t let waver. She unconditionally loves me whether I’m doing what she likes or the opposite side of the spectrum. She’s the one for me forever. She’s my everything. I thank God for her. #tothemayos.”

Family and friends of the couple appeared to be celebrating the engagement together. Bella’s mom Korie shared a photo of the happy couple surrounded by their loved ones as she gushed over the news.

“Our fam is growing again 🤗@bellarobb got engaged last night to the sweetest man @jacobdmayo My baby girl 🥰😭😍all the emotions!! Jacob, we love you and are so excited to welcome you into the fam,” she wrote. “It’s been so much fun to see your love story unfold. From coming around for tennis, to family trips, to us all growing to love you. Together, you two are a strong, kind, fun, generous, grace-filled, bright light in the world.”

Bella’s big sister Sadie, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Christian Huff shared the same family photo on Instagram writing, “HOW IS MY LITTLE SISTER ENGAGED?!? I thought you were still 7?!?”

Adding, “We can’t wait to welcome you into this crazy family even though I kind of already feel like you are a part of it ❤️ bella, you have always had the best heart and you’re going to be the most incredible wife. Thankful for our family growing❤️ 2021 is going to be one for the books that’s for sure 🤪”