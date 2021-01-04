WATCH WEEKNIGHTS 7:00 PM KNBC-TV

Dua Lipa Gets Candid About Dating Anwar Hadid In The Public Eye: We Show ‘As Much As We Want You To See’

When it comes to navigating love in the spotlight, Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid are all about balance.

Dua, who is the cover star of British Vogue’s February 2021 issue, opened up to the magazine about finding the line between sharing her and Anwar’s year-and-a-half-long relationship with the world and keeping the important things private.

“We have all these incredible memories and experiences, and if there’s something that we want to share together, then OK, that’s fun,” she says of their loved-up Instagram posts. “But at the same time, we’re quite private – we’ll only show you as much as we want you to see.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa attend the Marc Jacobs Spring 2020 Runway Show at Park Avenue Armory on September 11, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs)

“It’s a little bit of give and take, trying to find the right balance of being so excited and being in love, and wanting to share that with the people around me, but at the same time not wanting to put too much out there,” she continued. “I want to be able to just be happy in this relationship without having other people’s opinions.”

Dua and Anwar shared a few glances at their romance this past year. The “Levitating” songstress posted a series of photos of her Christmas festivities with Anwar and his family, Gigi, Bella and Yolanda Hadid.

Dua wore a little black dress and a pair of glasses adorned with candy canes, while her beau wore a shirt and tie.

“A Christmas story,” she captioned the shots.

Back in August, Anwar posted a sweet slideshow of throwback moments for the pop star’s 25th birthday.

“4 my love!!!! Happiest of birthdays!!! LOOKI THAT SMILE!!! Woweeeee!!! LOVE YOU ENDLESSLY LETS HAVE A BLAST,” he gushed alongside the snaps.

He also shared this PDA-filled photo last Valentine’s Day, writing, “My valentine!! SALLLLY V the GIRL from my DREAMS.”

