Dr. Drew Tests Positive For COVID-19

Dr. Drew Pinsky has tested positive for COVID-19. The TV doctor announced the news on his Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a photo from his bed, which his wife also posed in with a mask on.

“Cheers to the new year with some Hydralite for COVID-19,” Drew began his post as he held up his drink. “Drew tested positive Day 4 and firstladyoflove is negative. Drew is home, under surveillance and fever is down. Thanks Dr. Zelenko, Dr. Yo and Dr. Jeff for the superior care and advice. Drew is feeling better and will hopefully get well soon.”

Drew’s wife Susan appeared to be keeping a close eye on her husband as she cared for him but also kept her distance since she tested negative. The duo have been married since 1991.

Drew seemed to be feeling symptoms earlier in the week as he shared on Twitter on Monday that he had a fever.

Drew’s COVID-19 diagnosis comes amid a big surge across the United States over the holidays. Several celebrities including Katilyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick, Shemar Moore, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Sharon Osbourne all recently tested positive too.