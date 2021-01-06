Dr. Dre Shares Health Update After Suffering Brain Aneurysm: ‘I’m Doing Great’

Dr. Dre is sharing his appreciation for all the well wishes after reportedly suffering a brain aneurysm.

“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team,” he wrote on Instagram, Tuesday, alongside a black and white photo of himself in the recording studio.

The 55-year-old music mogul added, “I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!“

Sources connected to the hip-hop icon told TMZ that he was rushed by ambulance to Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Monday, January 4th and admitted to the ICU where he remained on Tuesday.

The outlet also reports that he was lucid and in stable condition as doctors performed tests to determine what caused the bleeding. Access Hollywood has reached out to Dr. Dre’s reps for comment.

Music industry heavyweights reacted to the unexpected news on social media by sharing positive words for the rapper and producer.

Fellow NWA member Ice Cube tweeted, “Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr. Dre.”

Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr. Dre. pic.twitter.com/dWSgzunpjj — Ice Cube (@icecube) January 6, 2021

Missy Elliott also posted, “Prayers up for Dr. Dre and his family for healing and strength over his mind and body.”

🥺Prayers up for Dr. Dre and his family for healing & Strength over his mind & body🙏🏾 https://t.co/WI4k3d9U4w — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) January 6, 2021

LL Cool J also shared an update on Dr. Dre’s condition ahead of his Instagram post.

Dre is recovering nicely. ✊🏾 — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) January 6, 2021

The businessman’s health scare comes in the midst of his contentious split from estranged wife Nicole Young, who is seeking $2 million dollars per month in spousal support.

Young filed for divorce from Dr. Dre in June 2020 after 24 years of marriage. The couple share two adult children, son Truice and daughter Truly.