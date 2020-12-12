Dove Cameron & Thomas Doherty Split After Nearly 4 Years Together

It’s over for Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty.

The “Descendants” star, 24, confirmed on Friday that she and her longtime beau, 25, have broken up after four years together. Dove took to Twitter and Instagram to set the record straight following speculation about her and Thomas’ status, telling fans that she and the actor called it quits earlier this year.

“Hi all. In October, @thomasadoherty and I decided to part ways. The decision was incredibly difficult, but we still have love for each other, and will remain friends. Thank you for allowing us our privacy in this time,” she wrote.

As of Saturday, Thomas had yet to issue a statement of his own.

The now-former couple had been outspoken throughout their relationship about how smitten they were. Back in February, Dove told Access Hollywood that Thomas was “just amazing” and “the most generous partner,” recalling his “over-the-top” surprises he’d just delivered for her birthday, from a wakeboarding session to decorating their entire apartment.



However, neither star have posted about each other on social media in recent months, which led fans to wonder if there was trouble in paradise. Dove last shared a birthday tribute to the “High Fidelity” actor in April, calling him “the best human being to ever be created” and “the purest heart and softest soul.”

The actress hasn’t appeared on Thomas’ IG since August 2019, when he posted a captionless black-and-white selfie of the pair sharing an intimate embrace.

— Erin Biglow