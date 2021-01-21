Dolly Parton’s Brother Randy Dies At 67: ‘We Know He Is In A Better Place’

Dolly Parton is mourning the loss of her beloved brother, Randy Parton.

On Thursday, Dolly revealed the heartbreaking news on Facebook, writing, “My brother Randy has lost his battle with cancer. The family and I are grieving his loss but we know he is in a better place than we are at this time.”

“We are a family of faith and we believe that he is safe with God and that he is joined by members of the family that have gone on before and have welcomed him with joy and open arms,” she continued.

Randy was 67 years old and was the eighth of twelve Parton siblings. Dolly fondly remembered his talent and presence, adding, “Randy was a great singer, writer, and entertainer. He sang, played guitar and bass in my band for many years. He headed his own show at Dollywood since it opened in 1986.”

Randy was also known for Top 40 country hits like “Shot Full Of Love” and “Hold Me Like You Never Had Me,” but Dolly says one song in particular stands out to her. “He’s had several chart records of his own, but his duet with me on ‘Old Flames Can’t Hold A Candle To You’ will always be a highlight in my own career,” she said.

Dolly, who just turned 75 this week, also shared a sweet memory about the Christmas track they recorded together. “’You Are My Christmas,’ our duet on my latest Christmas album, joined with his daughter Heidi, will always be a favorite,” she wrote. “It was his last musical recording and he shined on it just like he’s shining in heaven now.”

According to Dolly, Randy is survived by his wife Deb, his daughter Heidi, son Sabyn, and grandsons Huston and Trent.

Dolly concluded her post with a reminder that Randy will never be forgotten: “We will always love him and he will always be in our hearts.”

— by Katcy Stephan