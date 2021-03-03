Dolly Parton Sings ‘Jolene’ Parody In Honor Of Getting Covid-19 Vaccine

Dolly Parton couldn’t be prouder to have received the Covid-19 vaccine.

The country legend got the jab on Tuesday, months after donating $1 million towards the development of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine.

She shared a photo on Twitter, along with the cheeky caption, “Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine.”

Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine. @VUMChealth pic.twitter.com/JMPQb6zJWd — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 2, 2021

Dolly also posted a video of herself getting the vaccine but not before she sang a recreation of her hit song “Jolene” in honor of the occasion.

She sang, “Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I’m begging of you, please don’t hesitate… ’cause once you’re dead, then that’s a bit too late.”

“I know I’m trying to be funny now, but I’m dead serious about the vaccine. I think we all want to get back to normal — whatever that is — and that would be a great shot in the arm, wouldn’t it,” she added.

Dolly encouraged others to get the vaccine, telling everyone, “I just want to say to all of you cowards out there: Don’t be such a chicken squat. Get out there and get your shot.”

In February, the 75-year-old told CNN that she didn’t receive the vaccine yet because she wanted to wait her turn.

“I’m going to get it, though,” Parton said. “I didn’t want to jump line. I didn’t donate the money so I could be protected. I did it for everybody.”



Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover spoke to Dolly in November about her Netflix show, “Christmas on the Square” ahead of her 75th birthday in January where she revealed that she was interested in posing for Playboy again in honor of the milestone birthday.

“I’ve always said that I may do the cover, not any major explicit pictures or anything or just do the cover again of the Playboy magazine when I’m 75, I think I can pull it off,” she said. “If they’ll go for it, if not, it’s just a fun thing, I may at least do a fun article for my 75th.”

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!