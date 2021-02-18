Dolly Parton Calls Proposed Tennessee Statue Of Herself Not ‘Appropriate’

Dolly Parton is speaking up following a Tennessee politician’s proposal to build a statue of her at the state’s Capitol grounds.

Earlier this year, Tennessee Rep. John Mark suggested erecting a statue of the country superstar “to recognize her for all she has contributed to this state.”

In a statement on her social media this Thursday, Dolly respectfully declined the request. “I want to thank the Tennessee legislature for their consideration of a bill to erect a statue of me on the Capitol grounds,” she wrote. “I am honored and humbled by their intention but I have asked the leaders of the state legislature to remove the bill from any and all consideration.”

She elaborated on her decision, continuing, “Given all that is going on in the world, I don’t think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time.”

She added that, although now isn’t the right time, she’s open to the idea in the future or after her passing. “I hope, though, that somewhere down the road several years from now or perhaps after I’m gone if you still feel I deserve it, then I’m certain I will stand proud in our great State Capitol as a grateful Tennessean.”

“In the meantime, I’ll continue to try to do good work to make this great state proud,” she concluded.

Dolly’s famous friends praised her in the comments section. “Saint Mother of all that is good and divine,” singer Kacey Musgraves wrote on Instagram. Meanwhile, Hoda Kotb wrote on Twitter, “I thought I loved you to the max yesterday… then u went and did this xxx.”

— by Katcy Stephan