Does Meghan Markle Already Have A Special Heirloom She Plans To Give To Her Daughter?

Meghan Markle may already have a special gift for her daughter in mind.

In a 2015 interview with Hello! magazine, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that she once splurged on a Cartier watch to celebrate her TV show Suits with the hopes of one day passing it onto her daughter.

“I’ve always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch,” she shared with Hello!. “When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season — which, at the time, felt like such a milestone — I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version.”

To make it even more special, she had it engraved with her initials and a special twist.

“I had it engraved on the back, ‘To M.M. From M.M.’ and I plan to give it to my daughter one day,” she added. “That’s what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them.”

The Cartier watch has certainly been a favorite of the royal. Meghan has been seen wearing it on multiple royal occasions since she married Prince Harry, including to the christening of their son, Archie. Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, had a similar Cartier watch, which perhaps makes it all the more special.

Now that Meghan and Harry announced they are expecting a baby girl this summer, it feels inevitable that it will one day end up on the wrist of the newest member of the family.