Does Ariana Grande’s Engagement Ring Have A Hidden Family Meaning?

After Ariana Grande announced her engagement to boyfriend Dalton Gomez on Sunday, fans were quick to analyze every element of her unique ring.

The stunning sparkler features a large diamond offset by a pearl, which some Arianators believe could be a family heirloom.

In October 2014, the “Break Free” singer tweeted a photo of a large pearl on a gold band, captioning the snap, “Nonna had a ring made for me w/ the pearl from grandpa’s tie pin. she says he told her in a dream it’d protect me.”

This tweet has led some fans to theorize that the pearl in Ari’s stunning sparkler may be from that very ring. This theory is supported by another photo Ariana previously shared of her grandparents in 2018, which she captioned “forever n then some,” the same phrase she used in her engagement post.

But some fans aren’t convinced that the pearl is the same, analyzing previous photos of the songstress wearing the ring and arguing that the sizes just don’t add up.

Ariana has always made it clear how close she is to her grandma, who she affectionately calls “Nonna.” In 2018, Nonna joined Ari on stage for her performance of “God Is A Woman” at the MTV VMAs. Later that year, the pair got tattoos together, with Nonna opting for a piece on her ring finger to honor her late husband, Ariana’s grandfather.

— by Katcy Stephan

