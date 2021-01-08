Dodgers Legend Tommy Lasorda Dies At 93

Dodgers legend and Hall of Fame baseball manager Tommy Lasorda has died at age 93.

The Dodgers confirmed the sad news in a statement on Twitter: “Lasorda suffered a sudden cardiopulmonary arrest at his home at 10:09 p.m. He was transported to the hospital with resuscitation in progress. He was pronounced dead at 10:57 p.m.”

Lasorda started his long career on the field, pitching for the Dodgers in 1954 and 1955. He pitched for the Kansas City Athletics in 1956, but retired from pitching in 1960. He returned to the Dodgers as a scout before becoming their minor league manager, which he served as from 1965 to 1972. In 1973, he became the team’s third-base coach, before becoming general manager following the 1976 season.

As general manager, Tommy led the Dodgers to two world championships and he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997.

“In a franchise that has celebrated such great legends of the game, no one who wore the uniform embodied the Dodger spirit as much as Tommy Lasorda,” Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said in a statement. “A tireless spokesman for baseball, his dedication to the sport and the team he loved was unmatched. He was a champion who at critical moments seemingly willed his teams to victory. The dodgers and their fans will miss him terrible. Tommy is quite simply irreplaceable and unforgettable.”

Former Mets manager Bobby Valentine tweeted, “Words can not express my feelings. A friend and mentor for 52 years is no longer with us. Tommy no one will ever fill the void you left. Thank you for everything. R.I.P.”

Tommy is survived by his daughter Laura, his granddaughter Emily Tess, and his wife of 70 years, Jo.