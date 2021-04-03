DMX Hospitalized & In ‘Grave Condition’ After Possible Overdose (Report)

DMX is reportedly hospitalized and in “grave condition” after suffering a possible overdose on Friday night.

According to TMZ, sources close to the rapper said the incident triggered a heart attack and he is in critical care at a White Plains, N.Y., hospital. One insider told the outlet that DMX has “some brain activity” and another shared that he is “in a vegetative state.”

Access Hollywood has reached out to the 50-year-old’s rep for comment.

DMX has previously struggled with substance abuse and most recently went to rehab in 2019 after completing a 12-month prison sentence for tax evasion. He last appeared onstage in a Verzuz battle with Snoop Dogg in July. The performance drew a reported 500,000 viewers.

Earlier this year, the “What’s My Name” artist revealed in an appearance on “Drink Champs” that he was working on a new album.

Fellow musicians took to social media on Saturday with well wishes for his prognosis. Missy Elliott was among those offering her condolences, tweeting, “Prayers for DMX and his family.”

Oscar winner Viola Davis also shared concern, writing, “praying for DMX” on Twitter alongside a broken heart emoji.

Prayers for DMX and his family🙏🏾💜 pic.twitter.com/NhKIx0aAyj — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 3, 2021

Praying for DMX 💔💛🙏🏿 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) April 3, 2021

In addition to his studio work, DMX is known for a film career that includes starring roles in movies like “Cradle 2 The Grave,” “Romeo Must Die” and “Exit Wounds.”

Story developing…