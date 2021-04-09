DMX Dies At 50 After Suffering Heart Attack 1 Week Ago

DMX has died after suffering a heart attack. He was 50 years old.

The beloved rapper died at White Plains Hospital in New York on Friday, the family confirmed to Access Hollywood via a statement. DMX was admitted to the hospital last week after suffering a heart attack at his home, and was cited as being in “grave condition” at the time.

“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized,” the family statement began.

PHOTOS: DMX’s Life In Photos

DMX’s Life In Photos View Gallery

“White Plains Hospital extends its deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Simmons, as well as his friends and legions of fans who expressed their unwavering support during this difficult time. Earl Simmons passed away peacefully with family present after suffering a catastrophic cardiac arrest.”

The sad news comes after DMX was listed as being in “grave condition” on April 2 after suffering a heart attack at his home around 11 p.m., his attorney Murray Richman told NBC News. Richman added that he was on life support and was “quite ill.” His family reportedly flew in to be close by, despite the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions at hospitals. It was not immediately reported what caused the heart attack and Richman was not able to confirm reports that a drug overdose triggered the attack.

DMX was born Earl Simmons in 1970 and the Yonkers-raised star rose to fame following the release of his 1998 debut, “It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot.” He was well-known as a driving force of hardcore rap and had massive hits from “Get at Me Dog” and “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” to “How’s It Goin’ Down,” which featured angelic vocals from R&B’s Faith Evans.

He later released “Slippin’,” a heart-rending track from 1998’s Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood that found him expressing a desire to live a less tumultuous life.

DMX had a large family, counting 15 children as the “flesh of his flesh.” He had four children with his wife, Tashera Simmons, Praise Mary Ella Simmons, Xavier Simmons, Shawn Simmons and Tocoma Simmons. DMX and Tashera split in 2014, but he had several other children outside of their marriage, explaining that he had kids in California and New York.

The 50-year-old told GQ he even has a Bible verse about being a procreator tattooed on his neck. “Exodus 1:7,” he said in 2019. “It says, ‘Be fruitful and multiply and your children will inherit the world.’”

That Bible verse was also the inspiration for his youngest child’s name. He and his longtime partner, Desiree Lindstrom. welcomed their son Exodus in 2016. Details about all of DMX’s children are somewhat hard to locate, but he did confirm in 2016 to “The Breakfast Club” that he has 15 children with nine different women in total.

At the time, he was unsure if all of his offspring had ever met. “Some of them have met others. I ain’t a total piece of s–t,” he told the radio show. “I ain’t have kids in the same county. Yeah, I slipped up. I got a few in New York; I got a few in Cali.”

Many of his children reportedly traveled to the hospital to be close to their father prior to his passing. Rest in peace, “X.”