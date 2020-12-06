Dionne Warwick Roasts Chance The Rapper & The Weeknd Over Their Stage Names: ‘It’s All In Good Fun’

When Dionne Warwick wants answers, she gets them!

The legendary vocalist went viral on Saturday after questioning two of today’s biggest music stars about their respective pseudonyms. Dionne called out Chance The Rapper and The Weeknd on Twitter to let them know exactly why she finds their chosen monikers so confusing.

“Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I can’t stop thinking about this,” she wrote.

Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this. — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020

Fans loved Dionne’s no-nonsense tone almost as much as Chance himself did! The hip-hop star gave his fellow celebrity an enthusiastic reply, letting her know he was “still freaking out” that she even knows who he is and that hearing from her was “amazing!”

“I will be whatever you wanna call me Ms Warwick. God bless you,” he followed up, adding a pair of blue heart emojis.

“Of course I know you. You’re THE rapper,” Dionne quipped in response, suggesting she and Chance “rap together.”

Of course I know you. You’re THE rapper. Let’s rap together. I’ll message you. 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/7ku9SMNUMB — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020

The 79-year-old went on to jokingly declare herself “Dionne the Singer” and she also gave Chance’s new track with Justin Bieber a friendly shoutout, calling “Holy” one of “her favorite songs right now.”

As for The Weeknd, Dionne set her sights on the “Blinding Lights” crooner with another straightforward inquiry.

“The Weeknd is next. Why? It’s not even spelled correctly?” she posted, tagging the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show headliner.

The Weeknd is next. Why? It’s not even spelled correctly? @theweeknd — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020

Like Chance, the hitmaker was delighted with Dionne’s message and marveled over the exchange with his own starstruck commentary.

“I just got roasted by Dionne Warwick and I feel honored! You just made my day,” he wrote.

I just got roasted by Dionne Warwick and I feel honored! You just made my day 😂❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/uO9e0h067q — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) December 6, 2020



Though neither artist gave Dionne the explanation she was looking for, their positive attitude and sense of humor clearly left a good impression. The icon assured her followers that the conversation was nothing more than lighthearted teasing.

“It’s all in good fun. Of course I am just kidding. Those talented young men were good sports & very respectful! Enjoy your Sunday. Stay kind,” she concluded.

— Erin Biglow