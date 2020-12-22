Diddy Gives His Mom $1 Million And Bentley For 80th Birthday

Diddy is showing his mama some extra love for her 80th birthday!

In a sweet post on his Instagram, Diddy gushed over mom Janice Combs, writing, “I only exist because of this beautiful, hardworking, loving, hilarious, ass-whooping, always telling me the truth, genuine, smart, fly absolutely amazing Black Goddess Queen!! Happy 80th Birthday to the best mother in the world! Love you forever and ever!”

He couldn’t help but hype up her appearance, adding, “…and this is actually her at 80…no filter…no edit!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY #MAMACOMBS.”

But the birthday love didn’t stop there—Diddy showered Janice in pricy presents at a celebratory gathering. First, he gifted her with a check for $1 million, smiling as she stared at the check in shock.

Then, the music mogul brought his mama outside for another big reveal—a brand new Bentley!

Monday was also the 14th birthday of Diddy’s twin daughters Jessie and D’Lia. He shared a sweet photo of the duo on Instagram, writing, “Happy Birthday to Jessie and D’Lila! Wow!! Time is flying and I’m enjoying every second of it. I thank God for blessing me with such humble, kind, sweet, amazing girls.”

He also took a moment to honor their late mother, Kim Porter, adding, “Kim is definitely smiling down on you two beautiful girls. I love you both so so much! Happy 14th Birthday.”

— by Katcy Stephan