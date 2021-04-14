Did Taylor Swift Just Reveal ‘1989’ Is Her Next Re-Recorded Album?

The Swifties are showing off their investigative skills—again!

During an appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday, Stephen and Taylor jokingly went back-and-forth as Stephen attempted to prove her song “Hey Stephen” was really about him.

Swifties quickly began to read between the lines of the interview, breaking down every word Taylor said to see if there was a hidden meaning.

The “Fearless” singer mentioned several numbers during the interview, which Swifties believe points to a “1989” re-recording in the works.

She pointed out Stephen’s birthday of May 13 and an address of 513, leading many to believe her next album will be released on May 13.

The star also mentioned “1989” and “Shake It Off” by name during the interview, and quipped that “Hey Stephen” was actually about horror author Stephen King—who released a collection of short stories in 1989.

why i think 1989 (taylor’s version) is coming sooner than you might think: a thread 🧵 pic.twitter.com/Sif1affFlh — callum 💛💛 (@repTourTS) April 14, 2021

Fans already speculated that “1989” would come next, as Taylor revealed in March that the re-recording of the album’s hit song “Wildest Dreams” was featured in the trailer for animated film “Spirit Untamed.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Taylor teased her upcoming work on TV—during a November appearance on “Good Morning America” to discuss “Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions,” Taylor was asked which of her old songs she was most excited to re-record. She said “Love Story,” which then became the first track she released from “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” in February.

