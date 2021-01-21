Did Prince Harry make a surprise cameo on President Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day? In a way, yes!

Jon Davidson, a staffer for Bill Clinton, tweeted a photo of the former President and former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton chatting with newly sworn-in Biden at Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday. Though the political trio was the focus of the image, eagle-eyed royal fans were delighted to spot a large photo of the Duke of Sussex hanging in the background!

The image shows Harry in his military uniform during a 2013 wreath laying ceremony at Arlington.

It’s a new day in America. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/f6iMPBQpJv — Jon Davidson (@JonDavidson_) January 20, 2021

The 36-year-old may not have appeared in person on Biden’s big day, but he and the new POTUS have actually spent time together on multiple occasions over the years.

The prince and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden met during Harry’s 2013 visit to the U.S., where then-FLOTUS Michelle Obama joined the duo at a White House event to honor military families. Harry and Jill reportedly bonded over their mutual connection to the armed forces.

During a speech, Jill reflected on Joe’s now-late son, Beau Biden, and what it means to have a child serving their country.

“I feel a special bond with other military moms. I’ll never forget the day that Beau deployed to Iraq. It was that mixture of pride and concern that military moms know all too well, right?” she said at the time. “Having Beau overseas was a tough year for our entire family, but it was especially difficult for my daughter-in-law Hallie, my granddaughter Natalie and our grandson Hunter.”

Harry was enlisted in the Army for 10 years and served two tours in Afghanistan before launching his Invictus Games, which Dr. Biden and President Biden have attended several times. They were even pictured cheering alongside Harry in the stands in 2016 and 2017!

Biden also previously commented on how well Jill and Harry got along, joking to The Guardian in 2014 that he was “a little worried” when the British press kept referring to “the blonde woman” on Harry’s arm – meaning Jill! And, Biden also reportedly teased at the 2016 Invictus Games that his wife spent “too much damn time with Prince Harry.”

With Harry and wife Meghan Markle now residing stateside, it’s reasonable to think the couple could continue a friendship with the Bidens and perhaps other key members of the new administration.

Though royals are typically prohibited from sharing their political views, Harry and Meghan’s exit as senior members of the monarchy has given them freedom to speak out in recent months. During a chat with Gloria Steinem back in August, Meghan delivered supportive remarks about now-Vice President Kamala Harris and why she was “so excited” about her historic candidacy.

“I’m so excited to see that kind of representation. You know, for me, being biracial, growing up, whether it was a doll or a person in office, you need to see someone who looks like you in some capacity,” she said at the time.

— Erin Biglow