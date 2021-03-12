Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Call Off Engagement After Two Years (Reports)

It’s over for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

The couple have broken up, according to Page Six. The duo, who were photographed just last month hugging in the Dominican Republic, where Jennifer is filming her latest movie, “Shotgun Wedding,” have postponed their wedding twice since the start of the pandemic.

According to Page Six, the couple has been on the rocks for awhile. Jennifer told Allure in their February issue that she and her MLB fiancé had been to couples therapy during quarantine because of the shift that isolation had on their personal lives.

“I miss being creative and running on 150,” Jennifer told Allure. “But Alex, of all people, was like, ‘I love it. I love being at home. I love doing my Zooms. I love knowing the kids are there, and you’re there all the time.’ It has been actually really good. We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy. I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship.”

And during the interview, she shared that their planned overseas wedding had taken months of planning before they called it off due to the pandemic.

“Maybe that wasn’t the right time,” she says. “You start thinking of all of these things — how everything has its kind of perfect, divine moment.”

On Valentine’s Day, Jennifer also had nothing but love for her main squeeze. She shared an Instagram post of the roses that ARod had sent her and wrote alongside the post, “February is our special month… our anniversary month… We met again for the first time on February 1st… the first time we went out was two days later and since then there hasn’t been a day we haven’t been together or spoken… you keep me laughing…I love your wickedly funny sense of humor… and how you always try to make every room you enter a more joyful one… I love you and all you do for me and with me….you are my funny valentine.”

The reported breakup comes after a busy couple of months for the couple. Jennifer is shooting her latest movie in the Dominican Republic. Alex has returned to Miami, where they normally reside, in order to prepare for the start of baseball season.

He posted a selfie on Friday where he’s on the back of a boat looking at his phone. He captioned the snap, “Don’t mind me, just taking a sail-fie ⛵️ . What are your plans for the weekend?”

Meanwhile, Jennifer’s latest IG post on Thursday where she shared an old video of herself and said you always need to find a good reason to laugh.

The stars announced their engagement in 2019, after having dated for over two years. Access Hollywood has reached out for comment.