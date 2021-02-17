Demi Lovato Reveals Overdose Details In Documentary Trailer: ‘I Had 3 Strokes’ & ‘A Heart Attack’

Demi Lovato is opening up like never before in her new documentary, “Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil.”

In a trailer for the YouTube Originals production, Demi reveals new details about her near-fatal overdose in 2018. “I’ve had so much to say over the past two years, wanting to set the record straight about what it was that happened,” she said at the start of the clip, before revealing that she “crossed a line” she had never crossed before.

“I had three strokes. I had a heart attack. My doctors said that I had 5-10 more minutes,” she said of the frightening ordeal.

“Anytime that you suppress a part of yourself, it’s going to overflow,” the “Anyone” singer added.

Along with appearances from Demi’s family and friends, famous faces including Elton John and Christina Aguilera were tapped for the documentary. Elton, who famously struggled with substance abuse and has since been sober for 30 years, said in a clip, “When you’re young and you’re famous, my God, it’s tough.”

The four-part documentary will also cover Demi’s short-lived engagement to actor Max Ehrich—at one point, the star holds up her left hand, excitedly saying, “I’m engaged,” before cutting to a clip of Demi holding up hand, sans engagement ring.

In another moment, Demi is seen cutting off her hair and getting it styled into a short blonde pixie cut, which she’s since dyed bubblegum pink. “I’m ready to get back to doing what I love, which is making music,” she says. “I’m not living my life for other people or their headlines or their Twitter comments.”

“Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil” premieres on YouTube on March 23.

— by Katcy Stephan