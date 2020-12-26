Demi Lovato Highlights Stretch Marks With Glitter & Celebrates Eating Disorder Recovery

Demi Lovato is celebrating the skin she’s in.

The music superstar got candid about her longtime journey with disordered eating and revealed she’s reached an important point in her recovery. Demi reflected on the milestone in a lengthy and personal Instagram post over the Christmas holiday, telling fans the unique way she wanted to honor and embrace her body image.

“In honor of my gratitude for the place I’m in today, this was a lil shoot I did by myself in quarantine this summer when I wanted to celebrate my stretch marks instead of being ashamed of them. I started wearing actual glitter paint on my stretch marks to celebrate my body and all of [its] features (whether society views them as good OR bad),” she wrote, captioning a series of photos in which she proudly displayed close-up looks at her curves highlighted with golden sparkles.

“My stretch marks aren’t going away so might as well throw a lil glitter on ’em amiright?” she teased.

Demi further explained how an important realization about finding a healthy relationship with food inspired her to share the empowering pics now.

“I used to genuinely believe recovery from an eating disorder wasn’t real. That everyone was faking or secretly relapsing behind closed doors. ‘Surely she throws up here and there,’ ‘she can’t POSSIBLY accept her cellulite’ … those [were] just a few of the things that I used to tell myself growing up,” Demi wrote. “I’m so grateful that I can honestly say for the first time in my life – my dietitian looked at me and said ‘This is what eating disorder recovery looks like.'”

Demi previously opened up about how her past difficulties connected to substance abuse and her near-fatal 2018 overdose. In March, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer told Ellen DeGeneres that having such strict limitations on her diet led to a relapse with drugs and alcohol.

“I struggled really hard with an eating disorder, yes, and that was my primary problem. Then it turned into other things. My life, it just felt it was so, and I hate to use this word, but I felt like it was controlled by so many people in my life,” she said at the time.

Adding, “My bulimia got really bad and I asked for help and I didn’t receive the help that I needed, So I was stuck in this unhappy position. Here I am sober and I’m thinking to myself, ‘I’m six years sober, but I’m miserable. I’m even more miserable than I was when I was drinking. Why am I sober?'”

Demi has thankfully continued her upward trajectory and remains focused on not only being her best self but also encouraging others to do the same. In her new Instagram post, the 28-year-old shared that she wants to be an example for anyone experiencing similar obstacles she has.

“Let this be a reminder to anyone who doesn’t think it’s possible: IT ACTUALLY IS 😱😱😩😩☺️☺️ YOU CAN DO IT. I BELIEVE IN YOU,” she wrote This year was tough.. be gentle on yourself if you slip up and remember to get right back on track because you’re WORTH THE MIRACLE OF RECOVERY 💖I LOVE YOU,” she concluded.

— Erin Biglow