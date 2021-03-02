Demi Lovato Flaunts ‘Accidental’ Weight Loss: ‘I Don’t Live My Life Accordingly To The Diet Culture’

Demi Lovato is feeling great in her own skin.

The “Anyone” singer shared a video of herself to Instagram on Tuesday holding up a pair of too-big pants and revealing that she’s “accidentally” dropped some weight.

“I don’t count calories anymore,” she wrote. “I don’t over exercise anymore. I don’t restrict or purge anymore. And I especially…don’t live my life accordingly to the diet culture…and I’ve actually lost weight.”

“This is a different experience,” she continued. “But I feel full. Not of food. But of divine wisdom and cosmic guidance. Peace. Serenity. Joy. And Love.”

Demi frequently speaks up about diet culture and harmful beauty standards—earlier this week, she took a stance against Instagram filters, sharing an edited video of herself and writing, “Thank God these weren’t around when I was 13 but also…how are teens supposed to learn to accept themselves w this s**t?”

Late last year, Demi posted photos of her stretch marks covered in glitter, opening up about her relationship with her body and her eating disorder recovery.

“I used to genuinely believe recovery from an eating disorder wasn’t real. That everyone was faking or secretly relapsing behind closed doors. ‘Surely she throws up here and there,’ ‘she can’t POSSIBLY accept her cellulite’ … those [were] just a few of the things that I used to tell myself growing up,” Demi wrote. “I’m so grateful that I can honestly say for the first time in my life – my dietitian looked at me and said ‘This is what eating disorder recovery looks like.’”

Demi is set to open up like never before in her upcoming documentary, “Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil,” which premieres on YouTube on March 23.

— by Katcy Stephan