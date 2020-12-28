‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Nick McGlashan Dead at 33

“Deadliest Catch” star Nick McGlashan has died at 33, according to reports.

The medical examiner and the reality star’s family confirmed the news to TMZ. He passed away on Sunday in Nashville from unknown causes, the report adds.

His sister also shared the news on Twitter, Sunday, writing, “My brother nick passed away. This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to go through. Please hold your loved ones tight.”

My brother nick passed away. This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to go through. Please hold your loved ones tight. — Lyd (@sweetsealyd) December 28, 2020

Nick was a 7th generation fisherman who began working in the fishing industry when he was just 13 years old. He appeared on the hit Discovery show in 78 episodes from 2013 to 2020.

His uncle worked on the first U.S. crab industry boat and his two aunts also worked in the industry. One of his aunt’s was tragically lost a sea when her boat sank.

Nick reportedly suffered from drug and alcohol addiction for many years. TMZ reports that he went to rehab after being suspended from season 13 of “Deadliest Catch” due to his drug use.

The fisherman and crabber’s death is the eighth tragedy among the show’s cast and crew in the last decade.

In August, Mahlon Reyes, one of the deckhands on the hit reality show died after suffering a heart attack on July 26th, his wife told TMZ. Per the outlet, the 38-year-old never regained consciousness, and his family decided the following day to take him off life support.

Blake Painter, Joe McMahon, Tony Lara, Justin Tennison, Keith Anderson and Phil Harris are all members of the “Deadliest Catch” family who have passed away over the years.