Dawn Wells, Mary Ann from ‘Gilligan’s Island,’ Dead At 82

Dawn Wells, best known for her portrayal of Mary Ann Summers on “Gilligan’s Island,” has died at age 82.

Her publicist announced that Wells passed away Wednesday morning in Los Angeles from causes related to COVID-19, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Before her star turn as Mary Ann, Wells served as Miss Nevada in the 1959 Miss America pageant, and appeared in shows including “Bonanza,” “77 Sunset Strip” and “Hawaiian Eye.”

The Reno, Nev. native, born October 18, 1938, was beloved for her iconic girl-next-door “Gilligan’s Island” role in the 1960s. She reflected on Mary Ann’s enduring impact in her 2014 book, “What Would Mary Ann Do?: A Guide To Life,” writing, “Every character on Gilligan’s Island was given a broad ‘stock’ comedy role to fill — captain, mate, wealthy man, wealthy wife, professor, movie star — except me.”

Wells continued, “She was given a name and location — Kansas farm girl. I had to fill in the blanks. So, from the get-go, the Mary Ann character was different. She wasn’t a Hollywood creation. She was molded by me, from me.”

Over 60 years after the show’s initial run, fans still rallied behind her when Wells took a fall and expressed concern over paying for her two months of hospital rehabilitation.

After fans raised $197,000 for her in a GoFundMe page made by her friend, Wells told Fox News, “I am amazed at the kindness and affection I have received. I don’t know how this happened. I thought I was taking all the proper steps to ensure my golden years. Now, here I am, no family, no husband, no kids and no money.”

Post-“Gilligan’s Island,” Wells went on to appear in series like “Baywatch” and “The Bold And The Beautiful,” and enjoy a robust stage career.

Wells was also known for her charitable work—she received the Elephant Sanctuary Trumpeting Award for her dedication to the Elephant Sanctuary, and served as chair of the Terry Lee Wells foundation, which sought to “improve the quality of life of the underprivileged, especially women and children” in northern Nevada.

Per NBC News, donations may be made in her name to the Elephant Sanctuary, Terry Lee Wells Nevada Discovery Museum or the Shambala Preserve.

Wells is survived by her stepsister, Weslee Wells.

— by Katcy Stephan