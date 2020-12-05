David Lander, Squiggy On ‘Laverne & Shirley,’ Dies At 73

“Laverne & Shirley” fans are mourning one of its most beloved cast members. David Lander, who portrayed Squiggy in the classic ’70s sitcom, has passed away at age 73.

The actor’s family confirmed the sad news to multiple outlets over the weekend, revealing that Lander died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Friday night following long-term complications from multiple sclerosis.

Lander battled the disease for nearly four decades and went public with his condition in 1999 upon the release of his memoir, “Fall Down Laughing: How Squiggy Caught Multiple Sclerosis and Didn’t Tell Nobody,” according to People.

He reportedly went on to be an MS advocate, delivering remarks at various conferences and galas in addition to partnering with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society as a Goodwill Ambassador.

Lander amassed more than 100 acting credits to his name, including guest-star roles on “Twin Peaks,” “The Drew Carey Show” and more. He was also a prolific voice actor and lent his talent to films like “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?” His most recent animated work included a spot on “SpongeBob SquarePants” in 2016.

His “Laverne & Shirley” co-star and real-life friend Michael McKean, who played Squiggy’s roommate, Lenny, on the show, paid a simple but moving tribute to Lander’s memory with a throwback photo on Twitter.

The pals joined the “Happy Days” spinoff in 1975 and starred as the title duo’s upstairs neighbors. Lander and McKean are said to have created their characters years earlier while they were both studying at Carnegie Mellon University.

Lander is survived by his wife, Kathy, and daughter, Natalie.

— Erin Biglow