David Henrie & Wife Maria Welcome Baby Boy On Christmas Day

David Henrie has an adorable new reason to celebrate Christmas!

The “Wizards of Waverly Place” star and wife Maria welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Dec. 25. David announced the happy news in a heartfelt Instagram post, revealing that he and Maria named their son James Thomas Augustine and the newborn arrived at 9:33 p.m. weighing 8 pounds, 13 ounces.

The former Disney Channel star included a trio of family photos in his post, showing little James cuddling with his proud parents and snoozing in a festive red-and-white striped hat. David could hardly contain his excitement, writing, “CHRISTMAS BABY!!! Y’all… WHAT A NIGHT!” in his caption before praising Maria and sharing why James’ arrival marked an especially meaningful milestone.

“My wife is a superhero and was able to achieve her goal of having a drug free birth. I’m so proud of her! Aside from sharing the stage with none other than Jesus, He blessed us in a special way by giving us James on this date because it was December 25th 2019 that we had our fourth miscarriage,” David wrote. “Thank you all for the prayers and well wishes, they paid off in a massive way. MERRY CHRISTMAS 🙂 ps it started snowing as he was being pushed out. Crazy!!!”

The 31-year-old and his longtime love tied the knot in 2017 and are also parents to daughter Pia, 2.

Congrats to the happy new family of four!

