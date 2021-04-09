David Beckham, Catherine Zeta-Jones and More Celebrities Remember Prince Philip

Prince Philip is being remembered by politicians, celebrities and public figures.

Queen Elizabeth announced on Friday that her husband the Duke of Edinburgh had passed at 99 years of age.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the statement by Buckingham Palace read.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry updated their Archewell website to be a tribute page to Prince Philip, “In loving memory of His Royal Highness,” the statement read. “The Duke of Edinburgh 1921-2021. Thank you for your service…You will be greatly missed.”

David Beckham posted a photo of Prince Philip with Queen Elizabeth and two of their children, writing, “My thoughts and sympathies go to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family as we join them to mourn the loss of Prince Philip. A public figure to the world but first a loving husband, father and grandfather. Today is a day to remember his life and incredible service to Britain and around the world. Rest In Peace Your Highness.”

“Saddened to hear about the passing of Prince Philip today. My heart goes out to the Royal family during this difficult time,” Victoria Beckham shared on her Instagram Story.

Catherine Zeta-Jones wrote on Instagram, “R.I.P. Your Royal Highness Prince Philip, thank you for your unwavering commitment to our Queen and Country🙏”

Very sad news about Prince Philip. He was a character. Like a very naughty grandfather. RIP. God Bless The Queen! — Boy George (the truth is in your breath) (@BoyGeorge) April 9, 2021

President Joe Biden released a statement about Prince Philip’s passing, “Prince Philip’s legacy will live on not only through his family, but in all the charitable endeavors he shaped. Jill and I are keeping the Queen and Prince Philip’s children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and the people of the United Kingdom in our hearts during this time.”

Through his extraordinary example, His Royal Highness Prince Philip proved that true partnership has room for both ambition and selflessness — all in service of something greater. Our thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen, the Royal Family, and the British people. pic.twitter.com/qbH2ycbcaA — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 9, 2021

RIP Prince Philip, 99.

A truly great Briton who dedicated his life to selfless public duty & was an absolute rock of devoted support to Her Majesty, The Queen, as the longest-serving royal consort to any British sovereign.

A very sad day for our country. Thank you, Sir. pic.twitter.com/ICO7wY9HXz — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 9, 2021

RIP Prince Philip. Thinking of Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family at this time x — Geri Horner (@GeriHalliwell) April 9, 2021

Rest in peace Prince Philip. A lifetime of public service. My thoughts are with the Queen and all of the Royal Family — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) April 9, 2021

My heartfelt condolences to the royal family in this time of grief, and especially to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who has spent a lifetime by her Prince Phillip. https://t.co/6YJhMMOojY — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 9, 2021