‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pro Witney Carson Gives Birth To Baby Boy: ‘Soaking Up Every Moment’

Witney Carson is a mama! She and hubby Carson McAllister have welcomed a healthy baby boy.

The 27-year-old “Dancing With The Stars” pro announced the exciting news on her Instagram on Monday, writing, “After a really hard 24 hour labor, and an unexpected c-section… we are all healthy and well. We are so grateful & we’ve been soaking up every moment with our perfect angel boy. Thank you for all the prayers!”

On Sunday, Witney revealed that she was in labor, sharing a photo of herself in a hospital gown with the caption, “Alright baby boy, let’s do this.”

Witney’s famous pals were quick to congratulate her on the birth of her son. Model Iskra Lawrence wrote, “Ahhhh your perfect little angel is here! You did it mama so happy for you all and can’t wait to meet him one day soon.”

“Bachelor In Paradise” star Kendall Long commented, “So thankful that everyone is healthy happy and loved! Congratulations!”

In July, Witney announced that she was expecting her first child with husband Carson McAllister. She wrote alongside a photo holding a sonogram and pregnancy test, “We found out together with @clearblue, which was so surreal and special! Getting our results in words made this whole thing that much more real!”

— by Katcy Stephan