‘Dancing With The Stars’ Crowns Season 29 Champion: Who Won The Mirrorball?

“Dancing with the Stars” has a new champion!

At the Season 29 finale, former “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe and her partner Artem Chigvintsev were awarded with the coveted Mirrorball trophy.

“Catfish” host Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson won second place, while Nelly and Daniella Karagach came in third, and “One Day at a Time” star Justina Machado and Sasha Farber took fourth.

Kaitlyn and Artem’s win marked Artem’s first time taking home the big prize in his nine seasons on the hit ABC series, as well as his first time making it to finale night.

The pair finished off the season strong, getting perfect scores on both their repeat Argentine Tango to Britney Spears’ “Toxic” and their new freestyle to “Sparkling Diamonds” from “Moulin Rouge!”

Artem’s fiancée Nikki Bella was quick to celebrate their win, sharing a precious video of their infant son learning the news.

“Baby, Daddy won! He’s bringing home the Mirrorball trophy! What do you think of that?” she told Matteo as he broke out into a huge grin.

“Yay!!! @theartemc & @kaitlynbristowe !!!! Wow what an amazing season!! And way to conquer a dream!! Both of you! Love you girly! And Artem love you so much! Beyond proud of you! I know what this truly means to you! And my heart couldn’t be happier for you!!” she captioned the video.

Kaitlyn’s boyfriend, fellow Bachelor Nation star Jason Tartick, also shared his priceless reaction to the happy news.

“Say it! Say it! Say it!” Jason shouted, eyes closed, as he nervously waited for Tyra to announce the winner. As soon as she said her name, he shouted and popped a bottle of champagne.

“You freaking did it baby, let’s gooooo! Another dream come true, you earned and deserved this KBone!” he wrote.

This is the second season in a row that a former “Bachelorette” has come in first; Hannah Brown came out victorious in Season 28 with partner Alan Bersten.