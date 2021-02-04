WATCH WEEKNIGHTS 7:00 PM KNBC-TV

Dan Levy, Mark Ruffalo And More Stars React To SAG Award Nominations

“Emily In Paris” star Lily Collins and “Hamilton” star Daveed Diggs announced the 2021 annual Screen Actors Guild Award nominations on Instagram Live on Thursday morning.

This is the first time that the SAG Award nominations were announced solely through a social media platform.

The 27th SAG Awards ceremony, which was initially postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will take place on April 4th on TNT and TBS.

Here’s how some of the nominees are reacting to the news:

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor, TV Movie or Limited Series

Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble, Comedy Series and Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor, Comedy Series

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor, Comedy Series and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble, Comedy Series

Nicola Coughlan, “Bridgerton”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble, Drama Series

