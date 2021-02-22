Daft Punk Announces Retirement After Nearly 30 Years

Daft Punk are calling it quits after nearly 30 years together.

Their publicist confirmed the split to multiple outlets but didn’t provide any additional details for the reason behind the group’s ending.

The French electronic music duo released a video on Monday titled, “Epilogue” which showed a portion of their 2006 “Electroma” silent film and ends with them exploding and a graphic that shows 1993-2021.

The duo, Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo have keep their identity concealed for many years by wearing robot helmets while performing.

Their debut album “Homework” was released in 1997 and gained international success with their hit songs, “Around The World” and “Da Funk.”

The group’s last album “Random Access Memories” came out in 2013. Their hit song from that album, “Get Lucky” won a Grammy for Best Album in 2014.

Daft Punk has been working with The Weeknd on his “Starboy” album.



