Crystal Hefner Reveals She ‘Almost Didn’t Make It Through’ Cosmetic Surgery After Losing ‘Half The Blood’ In Her Body

Crystal Hefner is on the mend after a near-fatal cosmetic surgery.

The widow of Hugh Hefner revealed in a candid Instagram message that she underwent the procedure less than three months ago and narrowly survived.

“I had a fat transfer surgery October 16 and almost didn’t make it through,” she wrote. “I lost half the blood in my body and ended up in the hospital needing a blood transfusion. I’ve been slowly eating my way back to health since then and I am now finally feeling ok.”

“I advocate for being natural since I got very ill and removed my implants and everything else toxic in my body in 2016.,” she continued. “I should have learned my lesson the first time but I guess the universe keeps sending you the same lesson until you learn it.”

Crystal went on to call out an image-focused culture that makes women “feel terrible about themselves” and is perpetuated in the media.

“Movies (84.9% directed by men) make it worse. Social media makes it worse. Advertisements make it worse. Physically fake people make it worse (I was one of them),” she wrote. “How our culture defines beauty makes it impossible to keep up with. Women are overly sexualized. I know from the worst kind of experience.”

The 34-year-old tied her observations back to her days as a model and Playboy personality.

“For ten years my value was based on how good my physical body looked. I was rewarded and made a living based on my outer appearance. To this day I need to write reminders of why I’m worthy that have nothing to do with my physical appearance to convince myself that I’m enough,” she wrote.

“I feel sorry for the next generation looking up to people whose looks aren’t even attainable without lots of filters, makeup, or money and women need to stop feeding into it,” Crystal continued. “This is a huge slap on my own wrist for caving into this pressure, even now in my 30’s – as I thought I would have learned my lesson by now.”

Crystal received many messages of concern and support following her powerful admission.

“Omg Crystal! Happy to hear you are ok!” YouTuber Rosy McMichael wrote. “Sharing this will make an impact. Myself have considered this procedure after explant. I needed to read this. Wise words! Xoxo.”

Model Sara Underwood commented, “I’m so glad you are okay. Thank you for being so brave and sharing your story.”