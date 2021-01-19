CRAVITY’s 3rd Album ‘HIDEOUT: BE OUR VOICE’ Has Fans Stunned

CRAVITY is back with more bops!

The K-pop group released their third album, “Season3. [HIDEOUT: BE OUR VOICE]” on January 19, 2021.

The title track is “My Turn,” which is a “song that demonstrates the great passion and ambition” of the group, according to a press release.

The group also released a stunning music video for their song, “My Turn” on the same day.

“With all the stories behind their rough journey towards new boundaries and various emotions that they felt, the album will fully immerse listeners into their world. In their journey, the members realize that their presence means something important, and that they can be a consolation to the other,” the press release reads.

Fans were definitely loving the new music and shared their reactions online.

“Cravity did awesome, it’s a bop and I’m already humming to the song, what a fun comeback,” one person wrote.

“I’m so happy to see cravity grown I’m so proud of them they’re doing so well,” another tweeted.

On top of dazzling vocals, Serim, Allen and Wonjin were also behind the scenes and received lyric writing credits for the album.

As of midday on Tuesday, the video, which boasts vibrant visuals and shows off the group’s signature dance moves, already has more than 2.5 million views on YouTube.

— Stephanie Swaim