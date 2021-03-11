Cravity Debuts Edgy New ‘Bad Habits’ Video & Fans Are Loving It

Cravity has done it again!

The K-pop group just dropped a new performance video for their bop, “Bad Habits.”

The video shows off their signature choreography as well as an edgy vibe that pairs perfectly with the beats featured on the track and was the goal of the group.

“The song ​‘Bad Habits’ is meant to showcase a different side of the ​Cravity members with a more rough and tough persona. The lyrics tell a story of 9 members who will not collapse in this world, but will clearly show their own way to survive through it. With underground trap beats; EXY from K-Pop Group Cosmic Girls (WJSN) participated as a lyricist on this track. In addition, 3 Cravity members [Taeyoung, Allen, and Hyeongjun] participated in the draft version of the “Bad Habits” choreography, further showing their artistic abilities,” a press release reads.

Fans were loving the group’s edgier side it and showered the idols with love on social media.

“The VISUALS that CRAVITY (has) are not a joke,” one person wrote.

“Breaking news: luvitys were found dead after Cravity’s ‘Bad Habits’ performance video (was) released,” another person joked.

“Payback time for their hardwork! Let’s give CRAVITY what they deserve,” another fan said.

Cravity rapper Allen spoke out about the video and how they shot it.

“We shot the performance video for ​‘Bad Habits’​ using many new techniques we haven’t tried before, for example shooting with night vision or lip syncing to a lower angle camera through a glass pane. The dance routine was really fun to perform and suits the mood of the song really well,” he said in a statement.

“Bad Habits” is part of their “Season3 [Hideout: Be Our Voice] album which is out now.

— Stephanie Swaim