Controversial YouTuber Behind Super Bowl Streaker Stunt: ‘We F**king Did It’

The mystery behind Sunday’s Super Bowl LV streaker has been solved.

Controversial YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, who has over 10 million subscribers on the platform, has taken credit for the stunt.

Vitaly shared an image of the streaker, who donned a pink unitard with the logo for his pornography site, Vitaly Uncensored, writing in the caption, “We f**king did it.”

We fucking did it 😈 pic.twitter.com/xZ3cGMxCwO — Vitaly Zdorovetskiy (@Vitalyzdtv) February 8, 2021

This isn’t the first time Vitaly’s been involved with a streaking prank—his previous YouTube videos include “My Mom Streaks The Cricket World Cup Final” and “My Girlfriend Streaked Champions League Final!” Vitaly himself has stormed the field during World Series and World Cup.

Vitaly has faced legal consequences for his pranks in the past—in 2018 he said he was jailed for three days after a failed Super Bowl streaking attempt. The New York Postreports that he’s previously been arrested in the U.S. for climbing up the Hollywood sign, and in Egypt for scaling the pyramids. Per TMZ, he was also arrested in April 2020 for felony aggravated battery.

It’s not yet clear who was sent to streak at Super Bowl LV, and what legal consequences they may face.