Constance Wu Gave Birth To Baby Girl Over Summer (Reports)

Constance Wu is a mom!

The “Crazy Rich Asians” star welcomed a baby girl with her boyfriend, musician Ryan Kattner, according to E! News. Constance reportedly gave birth over the summer and is already enjoying life as a new mom.

A source tells E! News, “They are doing great, and they’re so excited and happy.”

Ryan and Constance have kept their romance under the radar, but Ryan is best known as the frontman of the rock band Man Man under the stage name Honus Honus. In May, he released the album “Dream Hunting in the Valley of the In-Between,” the group’s first album in seven years.

The 38-year-old star never publicly revealed she was expecting and has stayed out of the public eye since March. Her last public appearance was back in February at the 22nd Costume Designers Guild Awards.

But it’s not abnormal for the star to stay off of social media and out of the spotlight. She stopped using her Twitter account back in December 2019.

Next up? Constance will be “I Was a Simple Man, premieres at Sundance, which takes place in January 2021. Constance also recently wrapped her time on the ABC hit, “Fresh Off The Boat,” and told Access Hollywood in an interview that it was really emotional to say goodbye to her character.

Access Hollywood has reached out to Constance’s rep for comment.

Congrats Constance!