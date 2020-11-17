Conan O’Brien Leaving Late Night After 28 Years For Weekly Variety Show

Conan O’Brien is ending his nightly talk show on TBS after 10 years.

The long-running host will be moving to HBO Max for a weekly variety show.

“Conan” has been airing nightly since 2010 and is expected to end its 10th season in June 2021. The comedian has been working in late-night television for more than 20 years.

“In 1993 Johnny Carson gave me the best advice of my career: ‘As soon as possible, get to a streaming platform,’” O’Brien said in a statement released by Warner Media. “I’m thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription.”

HBO Max COO Casey Bloys said in the release, “Conan’s unique brand of energetic, relatable, and at times, absurdist, comedy has charmed late-night audiences for nearly three decades. We can’t wait to see what he and the rest of Team Coco will dream up for this brand new, variety format each week.”

The 57-year-old comedian hosted “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” on NBC from 1993 to 2009. He took over as host of “The Tonight Show” in 2010 for seven months before bringing his show to TBS where it has been airing for the last 10 years.