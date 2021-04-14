Colton Underwood Comes Out As Gay: ‘I’ve Ran From Myself For A Long Time’

Colton Underwood is ready to speak his truth.

The “Bachelor” alum came out as gay in an interview with Robin Roberts on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday.

“I’ve ran from myself for a long time. I’ve hated myself for a long time. I’m gay and I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it,” he said. “The next step in all of this was sort of letting people know.”

“I’m still nervous, but yeah…it’s been a journey for sure,” he continued. “I’m emotional but in a good, happy, positive way,” he continued. “I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life and that means the world to me”

JUST IN: Former “Bachelor” star @Colton Underwood speaks his truth and comes out to @robinroberts: “I’m gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it… I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life.” https://t.co/PoYJUAPBpA pic.twitter.com/isP7SptUu7 — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 14, 2021

But the 29-year-old admits that it wasn’t easy to make the decision to share his story with the world.

“I got to a place where I didn’t think I was ever going to share this, I would have rather died than to say I’m gay and that was my wake-up call,” he told Robin Roberts.

He also opened up about a dark time in his life when he said he didn’t want to live anymore.

“There was a moment in L.A. that I woke up and I didn’t think I was going to wake up. I didn’t have the intentions of waking up and I did. That was my wake-up call of this is your life, take back control,” Colton said.

Adding, “I think looking back even beyond that, even suicidal thoughts and driving my car close to a cliff and that’s not that big of a deal, I don’t think like that anymore.”

Colton was a contestant on “The Bachelorette” in 2018 during Becca Kufrin’s season and made it to the final four. He also was briefly on “Bachelor in Paradise” where he was together with Tia Booth.

In 2019, he became “The Bachelor” where his virginity became the center point of the show for many episodes. He ultimately gave his final rose to Cassie Randolph even though he didn’t propose. The couple dated following the show, but announced their breakup in early 2020.

