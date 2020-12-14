Cody Simpson Qualifies For Olympic Swimming Trials

Could a gold medal be in Cody Simpson’s future?

The singer revealed on Instagram that he just qualified for the Australian Olympic trials in swimming.

“I’d love to share this personal milestone and let you in on my current journey as an athlete that I’ve kept relatively low key until now,” he wrote alongside a shirtless photo in front of a swimming pool.

The 23-year-old also shared that he actually has a background in competitive swimming.

“Growing up competing, and then inevitably having to cut my career short as 13 year old Australian champion when I was given an opportunity in music that I couldn’t refuse,” he wrote.

Adding, “After only 5 months back in the water with my incredible coach @hawkebr, I was able to take out a win and secure a spot at next years Australian Olympic trials in the 100 fly. It is my greatest ambition to expand the limit and perceived notion of what’s possible for someone to achieve in a single lifetime, and I’m here to tell you can do absolutely ANYTHING if you are willing to work for it.”

Many of his famous friends showed their support on his post but he got a special comment from the most decorated Olympian of all time, Michael Phelps.

“Lfg!! Congrats mate!!” he wrote.

Cody Simpson seems like he’s been busy following his split from Miley Cyrus in August after 10 months of dating.

Sources told multiple outlets at the time that the music superstar and the Aussie singer broke up in July. Though they appeared to be taking a break from appearing on each other’s social media pages in early August. Cody did gush over his now-ex in a romantic shoutout on his Instagram story, writing, “In love with my best friend” alongside a cute selfie of him and Miley hitting the road together.