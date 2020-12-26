CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski Mourns 9-Month-Old Daughter Who Died On Christmas Eve

CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski is mourning a devastating loss this holiday season.

The K-File senior editor and his wife, Wall Street Journal reporter Rachel Louise Ensign, announced the death of their 9-month-old daughter, Francesca, on Friday. Andrew tweeted the sad news, telling followers that his and Rachel’s little girl had passed away in their arms the previous night, Christmas Eve.

“There will always be a Bean-sized hole in our hearts for her. We’re so grateful to have known her love. Francesca we love you,” the 31-year-old wrote, adding that he and Rachel are “heartbroken.”

Andrew went public with Francesca’s illness back in September, revealing that the infant had been diagnosed with an “extremely rare and very aggressive rhabdoid brain tumor” and that he was “confident” about her prognosis.

“Francesca is the strongest person and most resilient person,” he tweeted at the time. “Less than a week ago she had two brain surgeries and she’s already at home and smiling.”

Earlier this month, Andrew shared that Francesca, nicknamed “Bean,” had developed a “terrible fungal infection” and was put on a ventilator. Hours before her passing, Andrew asked followers for well wishes as his and Rachel’s daughter fought for her life.

“If anyone can spare a pray for our Bean this Christmas, would just ask they include Francesca in their thoughts and hope for a Christmas miracle for our family,” he tweeted.

Andrew and Rachel penned a moving obituary for Francesca on Medium, honoring her signature qualities and the memories they’ll cherish forever.

“In her short life, Francesca was an outgoing, bold and curious baby. She had huge, deep brown eyes that followed whatever her parents were doing. She loved eating and being held close, particularly in the evenings,” the tribute read in part.

“Her many smiles sent a thrill through the world. She was so generous with them, even when most of the smiles back were covered by masks and even when she faced challenges that would scare an adult, like a cancer diagnosis or being born with hearing loss,” the couple added.

Andrew and Rachel went on to share that Francesca “showed her parents a kind of love they never knew before,” and let readers know that in lieu of gifts, condolences could be sent via donations to the PMC Winter Cycle charity event benefiting the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

