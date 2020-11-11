CMA Awards 2020: Full Winners List

The 2020 CMA Awards was one incredible show! Eric Church was the big winner of the night, taking home his first Entertainer of the Year award on his fourth nomination.
Luke Combs and Maren Morris left the show with multiple awards apiece. The “Better Together” singer took home Album of the Year for “What You See Is What You Get,” as well as Male Vocalist of the Year. Maren nabbed three awards: Female Vocalist of the Year and both Song and Single of the Year for “The Bones.”
The majority of the winners accepted their awards in person at the socially distanced show, which was held at Nashville’s Music City Center.
See the full list of nominees and winners below:
Entertainer of the Year:
🏆 Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Album of the Year:
“Heartache Medication” – Jon Pardi
“Never Will” – Ashley McBride
“Old Dominion” – Old Dominion
🏆 “What You See Is What You Get” – Luke Combs
“Wildcard” – Miranda Lambert
Male Vocalist of the Year:
Eric Church
🏆 Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the Year:
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBride
🏆 Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Vocal Group of the Year:
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
🏆 Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osbourne
🏆 Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Single of the Year
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber
“Beer Never Broke My Heart” – Luke Combs
“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert
“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett
🏆 “The Bones” – Maren Morris
Song of the Year
“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby
“Even Though I’m Leaving” – Luke Combs, Wyatt Durrette III and Ray Fulcher
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce, Luke Combs, Randy Montana and Jonathan Singleton
“More Hearts Than Mine” – Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis and Derrick Southerland
🏆 “The Bones” – Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz
New Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Carly Pearce
🏆 Morgan Wallen
Musician of the Year
🏆 Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Rob McNelley, Guitar
Ilya Toshinsky, Guitar
Derek Wells, Guitar
Music Video of the Year
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber
🏆 “Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert
“Homemade” – Jake Owen
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
“Second One to Know” – Chris Stapleton
Musical Event of the Year
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber
“Be a Light” – Thomas Rhett, Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin and Keith Urban
🏆 “I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
“The Bones” – Maren Morris and Hozier
“Fooled Around and Fell in Love” – Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Towns, Caylee Hammack and Elle King
Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award
🏆 Charley Pride