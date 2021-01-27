Cloris Leachman Dead At 94

Hollywood icon Cloris Leachman has passed away at age 94.

Her representative Monique Moss confirmed the news to Access Hollywood. Cloris’ longtime manager Juliet Green said in the statement, “It’s been my privilege to work with Cloris Leachman, one of the most fearless actresses of our time. There was no one like Cloris. With a single look she had the ability to break your heart or make you laugh ’till the tears ran down your face. You never knew what Cloris was going to say or do and that unpredictable quality was part of her unparalleled magic.”

She died of natural causes on Wednesday at her Encinitas home. Her son told TMZ, “She had the best life beginning to end that you could wish for someone.”

Cloris’ big break came in the 1970s when she played Phyllis on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” which spawned her own spin-off series, “Phyllis.” The role earned her two Emmys and a Golden Globe.

Cloris is the most nominated actress in Emmys history, racking up 22 nods over the years. She’s won eight times, tying with Julia Louis-Dreyfus for the most wins.

Cloris won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 1971 for her star turn in “The Last Picture Show.” She was also well-known for her role in the 1974 film “Young Frankenstein.”

Her son says she was at peace and “left everyone with a lot of love.”

Rest in peace.