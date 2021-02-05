Cicely Tyson Public Viewing Set By Family At New York Church

Cicely Tyson’s family are hosting a public viewing of the late actress.

She will be lying in repose on Monday, February 15th at the Abyssian Baptist Church in New York City.

Strict Covid-19 protocols are in place for those wishing to pay their respects with mandatory masks and social distancing requirements.

The award-winning actress died at 96 on Jan. 28th. Her manager Larry Thompson confirmed the sad news in a statement to Access Hollywood, sharing, “With heavy hearts, the family of Ms Cicely Tyson announces her peaceful transition this afternoon. At this time please allow the family their privacy.”

The statement continued, “I have managed Miss Tyson’s career for over 40 years, and each year was a privilege and blessing. Cicely thought of her new memoir as a Christmas tree decorated with all the ornaments of her personal and professional life. Today she placed the last ornament, a Star, on top of the tree,” he added.

The pioneering actress first gained fame in the 1970s when Black women were beginning to get starring roles in Hollywood.

She gained an Oscar nomination for her role as a sharecropper’s wife in “Sounder,” a Tony Award in 2013 at age 88 and won two Emmys for playing a former slave in the 1974 TV drama, “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman.”

Tyson also appeared in the 2011 hit movie “The Help” and was awards with an honorary Oscar in 2019.

President Barack Obama honored the late actress in 2016 with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He said at the time, “Cicely’s convictions and grace have helped for us to see the dignity of every single beautiful memory of the American family.”

